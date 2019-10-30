  • search
    Pakistan invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 30: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has invited Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu
    According to ANI, Senator Faisal Javed Khan had a telephonic conversation with Navjot Singh Sidhu on the direction of PM Imran Khan and invited him to Pakistan on November 9.

    Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri are among the 575 people who will be part of the in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor.

    Punjab CM, union ministers, Manmohan Singh part of first jatha to Kartarpur Sahib

    Pakistan is building the Kartarpur corridor from the Indian border in Dera Baba Nanak sector of Gurdaspur to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

    The Punjab chief minister will lead the jatha to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and it will return the same day after paying obeisance at the historic shrine, where Guru Nanak Dev is believed to have spent his last days, state government sources said.

    The jatha members include politicians of all parties, leaders of the Sant Samaj, eminent people, NRIs and journalists. All 117 MLAs and 13 MPs from Punjab will be part of the delegation.

    India and Pakistan have already signed an agreement for pilgrims to visit the historic gurdwara.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 19:47 [IST]
