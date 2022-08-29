Pakistan floods: PM Modi extends condolences to families affected by calamity

Pak may import tomato and onion from India amid huge surge in vegetable prices due to floods

New Delhi, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to floods in Pakistan. The death toll from the devastating floods in Pakistan neared 1,100 Monday.

"Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy," tweeted PM Modi.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led cash-strapped government has made a desperate appeal for aid to deal with the crisis that has displaced 33 million or one-seventh of the country's population.

At least 1,061 are dead and 1,575 injured, according to the latest data issued on Monday by the Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority, the chief national organisation tasked to deal with natural calamities.