Pak still counting bodies, but Opposition keeps asking for proof: PM Modi in Odisha

oi-Deepika S

Koraput, Mar 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again slammed the Opposition for demanding proof of the Balakot airstrike while Pakistan is still counting the number of bodies.

Speaking at a mega election rally in Odisha's Koraput, PM Modi said, "It has been a month and Pakistan is still counting the bodies. When India takes action against terrorists, enters their home and kills them, even then some people here ask for proof."

Several Opposition parties have rejected the claims of 300 terrorists being killed in the Balakot airstrike, in which the Indian Air Force (IAF) destroyed a major terror camp.

He came down heavily on opposition parties who he said "belittled" the space achievement.

"Those that are criticising the anti-satellite technology will be given a befitting reply in the elections," he claimed, urging people to vote for a government that can take concrete decisions, not the one that only raises slogans.

Launching his campaign in eastern India with a rally in Jeypore area of Odisha's Koraput district, the Prime Minister said the NDA government wouldn't have been able to do any development work in the country without the support of the people.

He sought blessings from his supporters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and asserted that the NDA government has left no stone unturned to bring about development in the state.