    Pak denying India free and unimpeded access to Kulbushan Jadhav: MEA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 08: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday slammed Pakistan with regard to the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and said that the Indian national was coerced by the country to forego his rights.

    Kulbhushan Jadhav
    "Pakistan's claim that Jadhav, who is incarcerated in Pakistan's custody, has refused to initiate review petition is a continuation of the farce that has been in play for the last four years,' MEAs statement read.

    "Despite our repeated requests, Pakistan continues to deny India free and unimpeded access to Kulbushan Jadhav. India has repeatedly asked to allow a lawyer from outside Pakistan to appear for Jadhav in any review and reconsideration proceedings. Pakistan has denied it," MEA's statement added.

    "We've been pursuing through diplomatic channels full & effective implementation of the ICJ judgment in the case of Kulbushan Jadhav. The media statement made by Pakistan today in the case seeks to mask its continuing reticence to implement ICJ judgment in letter and spirit," MEAs statement read.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 20:39 [IST]
