Padmavati controversy: SC to hear plea seeking deletion of ‘objectionable scenes' today

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the plea seeking deletion of objectionable scenes from movie Padmavati.

Senior lawyer, Manohar Lal Sharma, had on Friday reached the court over the Padmavati controversy which has emerged as a major controversy across the nation.

The Rajput groups have alleged that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie distorts historical facts and shows Rani Padmini in poor light.'

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to ''consider the plea'' filed by a lawyer against 'Padmavati' movie, seeking deletion of objectionable scenes.

Urging the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister to ensure that 'Padmavati' is not released without necessary changes to the film, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had on Saturday written a letter to Smriti Irani.

On Sunday, the makers of the film deferred the release of Padmavati as protests and threats continued over the film by various right-wing groups and political parties.

The film was supposed to release on December 1. Earlier the Censor Board sent back the film to the makers without watching it citing "technical deficiencies".

Thereafter, the makers of Padmavati hosted a private screening of the film for the media. After watching the film, some of India's popular TV journalists said that the film in no way hurt Rajput pride and sentiments and needs to be released soon.

The act of the makers of Padmavati to host a private screening for journalists has irked the chief of Censor Board Prasoon Joshi.

