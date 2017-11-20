Padmavati controversy: CBFC refuses to expedite certification process

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Monday turned down the application filed by makers of 'Padmavati' seeking to expedite certification process.

Turning down the plea of Padmavati makers, CBFC said that the movie will be reviewed and certified as per set norms of following the chronological order of all applications.

Last week, CBFC was miffed with the makers of 'Padmavati' for screening the movie to the media to dispel controversies surrounding the movie.

However, this move hasn't gone down well with the certification body. CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi took serious objection to the 'bad precedent' set by the Padmavati makers.

Also, the CBFC had sent back the film back to its makers citing "deficiency in the application".

According to the Censor Board, the movie, which has been facing protests from several Rajput groups, will be reviewed as per the set norms once it is sent back after sorting out the issue.

OneIndia News