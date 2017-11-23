Padmavati cleared by British Censor to release on Dec 1

While Sanjay Leela Bhansali's troubled epic drama Padmavati continues to face protests in India, British Certification Board has passed the film for its official release on December 1 in the United Kingdom.

According to the company's tweet, 'Padmavati' starring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh has been certified 12A, which means it can be viewed by individuals aged 12 or over. The BBFC made it clear that the film contains moderate violence and injury detail.

The final copy of the film submitted to BBFC states that the duration of 'Padmavati' is 164 minutes and is scheduled for release on 1st December 2017.

PADMAVATI (12A) moderate violence, injury detail https://t.co/2S1pF33WVN — BBFC (@BBFC) November 22, 2017

However, the CBFC is yet to take a call on the movie. CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi today said the censor board was trying to resolve the controversy over the film "Padmavati" through dialogue and not arguments."

The film Padmavati tells the story of a 14th-Century Hindu queen belonging to the high Rajput caste and the Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji. Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh play the lead roles in the movie.

Rumours of a scene in the film of the Muslim king dreaming of getting romantic with the Hindu queen enraged many like the Rajput Karnik Sena, a fringe caste group, who has called for the film to be banned.

From fringe political groups to national parties to royals, various groups have raised the demand for film's ban. Despite Bhansali clarifying that the film respects its titular character and portrayal of Rajputs, protests are raging in over eight states at the moment.

Rajput groups, like the Karni Sena (Karni Army), do not want the film in theatres, alleging the film might distort historical facts about the Rajput community.

OneIndia News