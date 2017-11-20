Padmavati banned in Madhya Pradesh

Padmavati release row : Death threat to fimlamker Bhansali

Amid raging protests over the period movie Padmavati, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to ban the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

"Etihaisik tathyon se khilwaad kar agar Padmavati ji ke samman ke khilaaf film mein drishya dikhaye gaye hain, uss Film ka pradharshan Madhya Pradesh ki dharti par nahi hoga (The history has been tinkered with and Queen Padmavati has been shown in poor ligh, such a movie will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh)," Ani quoted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as saying.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said that it will not let Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' be released in the state unless its "controversial portions" are removed.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had on Saturday written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani o ensure that 'Padmavati' is not released without necessary changes to the film.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to ''consider the plea'' filed by a lawyer against 'Padmavati' movie, seeking deletion of objectionable scenes.

On Sunday, the makers of the film deferred the release of Padmavati as protests and threats continued over the film by various right-wing groups and political parties. The film was supposed to release on December 1.

Earlier the Censor Board sent back the film to the makers without watching it citing "technical deficiencies". Thereafter, the makers of Padmavati hosted a private screening of the film for the media.

After watching the film, some of India's popular TV journalists said that the film in no way hurt Rajput pride and sentiments and needs to be released soon. The act of the makers of Padmavati to host a private screening for journalists has irked the chief of Censor Board Prasoon Joshi.

OneIndia News