Padma Shri awardee, Golden Temple’s ex-‘Hazuri Raagi’ Nirmal Singh dies of coronavirus

New Delhi, Apr 02:

New Delhi, Apr 02: A Padma Shri awardee and former 'Hazuri Raagi' at the Golden Temple died in Amritsar of coronavirus on Thursday morning, a health official told PTI.

The 62-year-old 'Gurbani' exponent had recently returned from abroad and tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the official said.

Born in 1952 in Ferozepur, Punjab, he obtained a diploma in gurmat sangeet from the Shaheed Missionary College, Amritsar in 1976.

He served as a music teacher in Gurmat College, Rishikesh, in 1977 and in Shaheed Sikh Missionary College, Sant Baba Fateh Singh, Sant Channan Singh, Budha Johar, Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan, in 1978.

From 1979, he started serving as 'Hazoori Raagi', at Sach Khand Sri Harmandir Sahib. He has also performed Kirtan at all the five Takhts, historical Gurdwaras in India and 71 other countries.

He was one of the finest raagis having knowledge of all the 31 Raags in Gurbani of Dhan Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

For his services in the field of "arts", he was awarded the Padma Shri award (India's fourth highest civilian award) by the government of India in 2009. He was the first hazoori raagi to receive this award.

He is survived by two daughters, son and his wife. the family, along with Singh's driver, have been placed in quarantine.