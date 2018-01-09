Pack your bags, BJP, your rule is about to end: tweets Jignesh Mevani ahead of rally

Continuing his attack on Bharatiya Janata Party, Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday advised the saffron party to pack the bags as he hinted the end of its rule.

Taking to Twitter ahead of the 'Yuva Hunkar Rally' to be held at Parliament Street, Mevani said: "Pack your bags, BJP, your rule is about to end; You've committed too many atrocities, the public is about to go berserk."

Several student leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru University, including Kanhaiya Kumar, are expected to attend Jignesh Mevani's rally.

Delhi Police has denied permission to the 'Yuva Hunkaar Rally. But Mevani has threatened to march to the PMO with copies of the Constitution and the Manusmriti.

"No permission granted so far by Delhi Police to hold proposed protest at Parliament Street in view of NGT orders," the Delhi Police said in a post on Twitter late on Monday. "Organisers have been constantly advised to go to alternate site which they are reluctant to accept."

In a reply to the tweet, advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out that the NGT's order against protests applied to the Jantar Mantar area of New Delhi, not Parliament Street. He said the Supreme Court had "always held the right to peaceful protest meetings [as] a fundamental right".

"Any attempt by the police to stop the #YuvaRally tomorrow will be undemocratic and violation of fundamental rights," Bhushan said.

Earlier on Monday, Mevani and other youth activists former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union leaders Shehla Rashid and Mohit Kumar Pandey alleged that the media had spread rumours that there was no permission to hold the rally.

