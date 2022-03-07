Republic-P-MAQRQ exit poll: BJP set for a historic second consecutive term in UP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: The The BJP is set to make a return in Uttar Pradesh. The P-MARQ exit polls predict 240 seats for the BJP in the 404 member assembly where the majority mark is 202.

The poll predicts 140 for the SP and 17 for the BSP. The INC and others are predicted to get 4 and 2 seats respectively, the exit poll also says.

Almost all exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP in the all important state. The BJP led a massive campaign in UP under the leadership of Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several rallies in the state and experts say that his campaign could have made a big difference to the prospects of the BJP.

Voting in UP was held in 7 phases with the last one coming to an end today. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.