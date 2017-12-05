Owning a coffee estate isn't a dream anymore: Know how?

Ever wanted to escape from a mundane routine and lead a life in the lap nature surrounded by lush green coffee plantations and fascinating mountains? If yes, then check out what Vibez Estates has to offer.

You don't have to be an expert in coffee plantation to own an estate. Vibez Estates offer you the estates that have been producing quality coffee for the last five years. The facilities are all encompassing and have been designed to keep your needs in mind.

Vibez Estates will assist you with anything that affects the condition of the estate. This also includes sending you periodic updates about the maintenance of the coffee estates and the expenses incurred during the process. You can expect weekly updates from the condition of the soil to other nitty-gritties involved in coffee estate management.

The location:

The estates are located in Sakleshpur, which is a hill station in Hassan District in Karnataka. At an average elevation of 949 meters (3,113 Sq Ft), the temperature is just right for growing cash crops like coffee.

The estate has been known to produce quality coffee in the last 5 years. Infact, it is a growing hub of coffee produces as plantation owners from the neigbouring village throng to sell coffee here. It also provides a peaceful recluse for nature lovers who have been dreaming of experiencing the plush greenery of the Western Ghats.

At a price of Rs 22 lakhs for an acre, Vibez Estates provides you more than you pay. Well maintained and equipped with the support to maintain the plantaion, the company helps you with the overall management of the property. And that is possible, typically for the topography and the geographical location of the estate.

If you like traveling, you can also consider visiting the following places:

1.Manjarabad Fort

2.Dharmastala

3.Kukke Subrahmanya Temple

4.Jenukal Gudda

5.Bisle Ghat

6.River Hemavati

7.Agni Gudda

8.Sakaleswara Temple,

[For more info, please Click Here]