  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Over 380 Ladakhi-origin police personnel to be transferred from J&K to Ladakh

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 20: Over 380 police personnel belonging to Ladakh and working in different places in Kashmir and Jammu regions will soon be transferred to Ladakh and posted under the administrative control of the new Union Territory, officials said on Sunday.

    Over 380 Ladakhi-origin police personnel to be transferred from J&K to Ladakh

    The new Union Territory of Ladakh will come into existence on October 31. The Ministry of Home Affairs has given nod for the transfer of police personnel working in different wings of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

    "Approval has been given for the transfer of about 385 Ladakhi-origin police personnel to Ladakh and they will function under the new UT which will come into existence on October 31," a ministry official said.

    The police personnel will work with the Ladakh UT Police, which will be under the direct control of the MHA. The police personnel -- from the rank of constable to inspector -- will also get the pay and perks available to police personnel of other UTs like Chandigarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

    J&K Legislative council abolished: Staff to report to GAD

    Police and law and order in the UT of Ladakh will be under the direct control of the Lieutenant Governor, through whom the central government will administer the high altitude region. According to The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, Ladakh will not have a legislative assembly.

    The Act says cadres of IAS and IPS for the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir, on and from the appointed day (October 31), shall continue to function on existing cadres. However, in future, the all India service officers to be posted to UTs of Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh shall be from the Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territory cadre, more popularly known as UT cadre. On August 5, the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

    More LADAKH News

    Read more about:

    ladakh police jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue