Over 190 'challans' issued for various violations at Delhi's Signature Bridge

New Delhi, Nov 27: Over 190 'challans' were issued on Wednesday for various violations at the newly-constructed Signature Bridge, the Delhi Police said and asserted that they are working on making the flyover safer for commuters.

Forty-nine challans were issued for riding without helmet, 12 for improper parking, six for one way violation, 17 for triple riding and 18 for others were issued on the Signature Bridge, a senior police officer said.

While two challans were issued for dangerous driving, three for triple riding, 26 for without helmet, 12 for improper parking, 12 for over speeding and 50 for others were issued on Khajuri Khas Circle, he added.

Three people were killed and one injured in two separate accidents on the newly-inaugurated Signature Bridge on two consecutive days last week. The bridge has also become a hotspot for people to click selfies climbing on its railings.

Police officials said 12 traffic police personnel have been deployed at the bridge and its approach road on the Khajuri side from 8 am to 8 pm and asserted they were making efforts to make the flyover safer for commuters.

PTI