Asserting that Hafiz Saeed's release confirms Pakistan's policy of shielding "non-state actors", the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that it reflects Islamabad's "lack of seriousness" to act against "proscribed terrorists".

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Pakistan's policy of supporting non state actors is now out in the open and its true face visible to all.

"His (Saeed's) release confirms once again the lack of seriousness on the part of Pak Govt, also appears to be an attempt by Pakistani system to mainstream proscribed terrorists..India, as indeed the entire International community, is outraged that a self confessed and a UN proscribed terrorist is being allowed to walk free and continue with his evil agenda," Kumar told the media.

The Lahore Court on Wednesday refused to extend house detention of JuD chief and the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Saeed is all set to be released from house arrest after the expiry of the detention order on Thursday.

The banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah head, who carries a bounty of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities, was under detention since January this year.

[Hafiz Saeed free again: What makes him the Pak establishment's darling]

India has maintained that Saeed enjoys the support of the Inter-Services Intelligence and his a free spirit in Pakistan. Looking at how the ISI has handled Saeed, it is evident that he is one man they would not ever give up, as he holds the key to pushing Pakistan's policy against India.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack.

OneIndia News