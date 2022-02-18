Rajdhani Express crashes two wheeler into pieces: See how biker nearly got killed [Viral Video]

Outrage as Malaysian Minister advises husbands to ‘Gently’ beat their ‘stubborn’ wives

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 18: A Malaysian female minister is being slammed worldwide after she advised husbands to beat their 'stubborn' wives 'gently' to discipline them for "unruly" behaviour.

In a two-minute video posted on Instagram called Mother's Tips, Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff who is the deputy minister for women, family and community development, advises husbands to first speak to "undisciplined and stubborn wives" and, if they are not compliant, to sleep apart from them.

'Speak to your husbands when they are calm, finished eating, have prayed and are relaxed,' Siti Zailah said. 'When we want to speak, ask for permission first.'

Her statements have caused an uproar and many women's rights groups are asking the minister to step down from her position.

According to news reports, the women's rights group Joint Action Group for Gender Equality has accused the minister of 'normalising' domestic violence which is a crime in Malaysia. They have said that it is already difficult for women to report domestic violence and statements like this makes matter worse. They have demanded her resignation.

In the statement, JAG added, "As a minister who is meant to uphold gender equality and the rights of women to protection and safety, this is abhorrent, denies women the right to equality, their right to dignity and to be free from degrading treatment. It is grossly mistaken and a demonstration of failed leadership."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 17:09 [IST]