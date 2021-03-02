YouTube
    Out on bail, sexual assault accused shoots dead woman's father in UP's Hathras

    By
    |

    Hathras, Mar 02 : A man was shot dead by another man against whom the former had filed a case of molestation in July 2018, in a village in Sasni area yesterday. FIR registered against 4 named accused, 2 of whom have been arrested.

    Out on bail, sexual assault accused shoots dead womans father in UPs Hathras

    Police said, "Wife & aunt of main accused and both daughters of deceased had gone to temple. They argued there over the old case. Accused & the man (deceased) came there later, argued & accused shot at the latter who died while being taken to hospital. Teams formed to nab them."

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action in the matter. He has also given directions to invoke National Security Act against all the accused involved in the case.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 11:48 [IST]
