Our phones being tapped by Centre, Karnataka Home Minister alleges

Karnataka Home Minister, Ramalinga Reddy has decided to write to the Centre as he suspects that his phone is being tapped. The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is tapping the phones of several ministers and Congress leaders in Karnataka, he alleged.

I will speak with officials today and write to the Union Home Ministry, Reddy also said. He told media persons that he has been saying for long that the phones of ministers and Congress leaders in Karnataka were being tapped.

I know how they are doing it, he said while adding that this was being done as the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 were nearing.

When asked why he chose to blame the Centre for this, he said, " who else but them can do it." Reddy is not the first one in the Karnataka Congress to make such an allegation. Similar allegations have been made by M B Patil, D K Shivakumar and Dinesh Gundu Rao.

OneIndia News