‘Our motto is transformation by transportation’: PM Modi in Shillong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura Road in Shillong on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering PM Modi said that "he was glad "to have inaugurated 261 km long 2-Laning of Shillong-Nongstoin Section of NH 106 and Nongstoin- Rongjeng Section of NH 127-B. "This road will serve as an east-west corridor," he added.

"It will boost economic activity and establish a direct link between the important towns of the state- Shillong and Tura. Travel time will be significantly reduced. Across the North East the Union Government has sanctioned around four thousand km of National Highways, for an amount of over Rs 32,000 crore," Modi said.

"You are aware of the attitude of the previous governments towards northeast. To avoid delay in policies around northeast, a northeast council had been constituted in 1972. But that was not taken seriously" he said.

"During my last visit to Meghalaya in May 2016 I had talked about promotion of tourism in the State. We want to make Meghalaya a top tourist destination. The Government of India has sanctioned around Rs 100 crore for development of tourist destinations in the State, he said."

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya is a doctor but what is the state of the health sector in the state. Why are people not getting proper healthcare. The wave for change, which began with the Assam elections, is now reaching Meghalaya. This state can do wonders. 15 years of Congress rule has ruined Meghalaya," the prime minster added.

After Morarji Desai, if any Prime Minister took part in a meeting of North-eastern council, it was me. Last year, I inaugurated the north eastern council meeting in Shillong.

The prime minister also spoke about how he has instructed his ministers to interact with the people of the north east and atleast one of them must visit the region every 15 days.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Mizoram and Meghalaya next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing public rallies and inaugurating a slew of development projects in the two northeastern states on Saturday.

