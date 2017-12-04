Osmania University postpones exam after student commits suicide

All the examinations in the campus, constituent, affiliated and autonomous colleges of Osmania University scheduled on 5th- 6th December postponed due to students' agitation following alleged suicide by a student.

A first year MSc Physics student studying at Hyderabad's Osmania University allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday.

The student, identified as E Murali, was found handing in a hostel washroom in the evening, a senior Osmania University police official told PTI. A suicide note purportedly found on the spot stated that he was ending his life as he feared he would fail in exams, police said.

Protests erupted on campus after several student leaders alleged that the 20-year-old killed himself as he was allegedly unhappy with the TRS government for its delay in issuing a job notification.

OneIndia News