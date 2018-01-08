Osmania University declares the LLM, B.Ed results

The Osmania University has declared the LLM, B.Ed results. The results for the exams held in September and August 2017 are available on the official website.

Candidates are advised to be patient in case the website is slow or not responding. The M.Ed. IV Semester and I/II/III Semester October 2017 results, Post Graduate Diploma Business Management (PGDBM), both old and new, and Post Graduate Diploma in Town and City Planning (PGDTCP) results were also released by the University a few days back. The results are available on osmania.ac.in.

How to check Osmania University Result for LLM, B.Ed

Go to osmania.ac.in

Click on the Examination Result link on the home page

Click on your subject link

Enter hall ticket number

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News