Operations at Delhi airport hit after poor visibility

Operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were suspended on Monday as visibility dropped below 50m due to dense fog in the national capital. Earlier, five domestic and seven International flights were delayed, one flight was cancelled, according to ANI.

Over 350 planes flying into and out of Delhi were delayed, diverted or cancelled as the season's "worst" fog reduced visibility to 50 metres at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on New Year's Eve.

Over 270 flights were delayed, nearly 50 diverted and an estimated 35 cancelled. No flight could take off from the airport here for nearly four hours between 7.30am and 11.05am on Sunday, according to an airport official, reported PTI.

Click here: https://www.newdelhiairport.in/live-flight-information.aspx

(With agency inputs)