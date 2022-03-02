Operation Ganga: Full schedule of 46 evacuation flights from Ukraine

We are ready, Putin was wrong says Biden in State of Union Address

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: India will sent at least 46 evacuation flights to bring back Indian nationals stranded in war torn Ukraine.

The 46 flights under Operation Ganga are scheduled till March 8 and the Ministry of External Affairs says that the flights planned are 29 from Bucharest, 10 from Budapest, six from Rzeszow, and one from Kosice.

In addition to this a C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force is expected to fly out at 4 am on Wednesday to Romania to repatriate the Indian nationals. Air India has a capacity of 250 passenger, while Air India Express can carry 180 nationals. SpiceJet and Indigo have a capacity of 180 and 216 passengers respectively.

On Tuesday, evacuation flights from Bucharest and Budapest came to India with 616 Indian nationals. The flights were operated by Air India Express and SpiceJet. India's Operation Ganga began on February 26 and till date 2,012 nationals have been brought back.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 10:12 [IST]