YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Operation Ganga: Full schedule of 46 evacuation flights from Ukraine

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 02: India will sent at least 46 evacuation flights to bring back Indian nationals stranded in war torn Ukraine.

    Operation Ganga: Full schedule of 46 evacuation flights from Ukraine

    The 46 flights under Operation Ganga are scheduled till March 8 and the Ministry of External Affairs says that the flights planned are 29 from Bucharest, 10 from Budapest, six from Rzeszow, and one from Kosice.

    In addition to this a C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force is expected to fly out at 4 am on Wednesday to Romania to repatriate the Indian nationals. Air India has a capacity of 250 passenger, while Air India Express can carry 180 nationals. SpiceJet and Indigo have a capacity of 180 and 216 passengers respectively.

    On Tuesday, evacuation flights from Bucharest and Budapest came to India with 616 Indian nationals. The flights were operated by Air India Express and SpiceJet. India's Operation Ganga began on February 26 and till date 2,012 nationals have been brought back.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war evacuated evacuation

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 10:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X