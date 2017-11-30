Operation Clean Up: For first time in 1 year 200 terrorists killed in Valley

The number is 200. This is the number of terrorists that the security forces have killed in the Kashmir Valley this year alone. The high rate of success is thanks to concrete intelligence, Operation Clean Up and the coordination by the local police.

This is also for the first time that 200 terrorists have been killed in the Valley in one year.

"Today by the collective effort of @JmuKmrPolice, Indian Army, @crpfindia, CAPF and people of Kashmir have led to neutralisation of more than 200 terrorists in the year of 2017 alone," Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid tweeted.

The DGP's tweet came on a day five terrorists were killed in two separate encounters by the security forces in Kashmir's Budgam and Baramulla districts, officials said.

"This marks a huge landmark for establishing peace and stability in the state of J&K and our country," the DGP added in another tweet.

According to official figures, 200 terrorists have been killed by the security forces during counter-insurgency operations from 1 January till date this year, which is the highest since 2010.

In 2010, 270 terrorists were killed. However the number dropped to around 100 per year by the end of 2015.

In 2016, 165 terrorists were killed by the security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland.

There has been an increase in civilian killings in militancy-related violence as well with 54 civilians getting killed this year compared to 14 last year.

The number of security forces killed in militancy-related incidents this year was 77, lower than the 88 fatalities witnessed last year.

