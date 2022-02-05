Influence is not about growth, its about knowing that there is a way towards it: Anand Mandal

Open to introducing stricter guidelines for social media intermediaries: Govt

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: The government said it is open to introducing stricter guidelines for the social media intermediaries if the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are able to build a consensus around it.

The Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav said in the Rajya Sabha, I personally believe that for the protection of our citizens, we must make the rules stricter. At this point of time, we are working within the Constitutional framework. The role of the state and the role of the Centre, both have to be seen in perspective. We have to come forward as a society and create much more accountability for social media.

Ipersonally believe that for the protection of our citizens, we must make the rules stricter. At this point of time, we are working within the Constitutional framework. The role of the state and the role of the Centre, both have to be seen in perspective. We have to come forward as a society and create much more accountability for social media.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 9:04 [IST]