YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Open to introducing stricter guidelines for social media intermediaries: Govt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 05: The government said it is open to introducing stricter guidelines for the social media intermediaries if the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are able to build a consensus around it.

    Open to introducing stricter guidelines for social media intermediaries: Govt

    The Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav said in the Rajya Sabha, I personally believe that for the protection of our citizens, we must make the rules stricter. At this point of time, we are working within the Constitutional framework. The role of the state and the role of the Centre, both have to be seen in perspective. We have to come forward as a society and create much more accountability for social media.

    Ipersonally believe that for the protection of our citizens, we must make the rules stricter. At this point of time, we are working within the Constitutional framework. The role of the state and the role of the Centre, both have to be seen in perspective. We have to come forward as a society and create much more accountability for social media.

    More SOCIAL MEDIA News  

    Read more about:

    social media guidelines

    Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 9:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X