Open ended NBW sought against Vadra aide

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Jan 6: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved a Delhi court seeking issuance of open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Manoj Arora, allegedly a close aide of Robert Vadra, in a money laundering case.

The agency told the court that Arora failed to appear for questioning despite repeated summonses.

The ED further claimed that Arora is a key person in the case. He is aware of overseas undeclared assets of Vadra and was instrumental in arranging funds for such properties, the agency said.

Vadra is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.