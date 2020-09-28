Online IRCTC train ticket booking to be closed for 5 hours on September 29

New Delhi, Sep 28: Train e-ticket bookings on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website will reportedly be closed on the night of September 29 from 11:45 pm to 4:30 am.

According to reports, all ticket service bookings including online services will be discontinued for most parts of the country including Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal. The Chief Commercial Manager (CCM) of Easter Railway shared information about the development.

It can be seen that the online booking service will be closed in view of the shutdown of Kolkata Passenger Reservation System (PRS) data. During the period, no passengers will be able to book tickets or cancel them. The online services including e-ticket booking/cancellations will be stalled for nearly five hours.

Online ticket bookings at night have increased significantly ever since the introduction of special trains. However, the facility will not be available from Dhanbad, Ranchi Jamshedpur, Asansol, Bokaro, Kolkata and Patna on the night of September 29.

The online services will be closed for Eastern Central Railway, Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, East Coast Railway and South East Central Railway.

Some of the states where passengers will face disruptions on September 29 are Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.