One more death in Gujarat at COVID-19 death toll rises to 7

    Ahmedabad, Apr 02: A 52-year-old man died of coronavirus in Vadodara early Thursday morning, taking the COVID-19 toll in Gujarat to seven, an official said.

    The man was admitted to Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital in Vadodara on March 19 after he fell ill on return from Sri Lanka. He later tested positive for coronavirus, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters in Gandhinagar.

    There are 87 coronavirus cases in the state so far.

    No new case has been reported in last 12 hours, she said.

    Out of these patients, seven have died and seven discharged after recovery. The remaining 73 are still undergoing treatment, the official said.

    Till date, 31 cases have been reported from Ahmedabad, followed by Surat-12, Rajkot-10, Vadodara-nine, Bhavnagar-six, Porbandar-three, Gir Somnath-two, and Kutch, Mehsana and Panchmahal-one each.

    While 33 patients have foreign travel history, eight have history of travelling to other states and 46 are cases of local transmission, said Ravi.

    Out of the total 1,789 people tested so far in Gujarat for coronavirus, 1,693 were found negative, 87 positive, and results of nine are pending, she said.

    Over 18,800 people are still quarantined in the state.

    The official said there is no scarcity of personal protection equipment and N95 masks in the state.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 12:27 [IST]
