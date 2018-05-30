English

On Yoga Day, PM Modi to perform asanas with 60,000 enthusiasts in Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    Dehradun, May 30: The beautiful capital city of Uttarakhand, Dehradun, is busy preparing to host the International Yoga Day on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the big yoga event in the city. Around 60,000 yoga enthusiasts will perform various asanas (poses) with PM Modi on the day.

    At a meeting to review preparations for the event, chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, said the state government has moved a proposal to make the Forest Research Institute (FRI) the venue for the event.

    modi
    File picture of PM Narendra Modi during a yoga session

    The programme will start at 7 am in the morning and go on till 7.45 am with over 60,000 participants collectively performing different asanas in the presence of the PM, he said. There will be two rehearsals for the event on June 18 and 19, he added.

    The Uttarakhand Police, the Army, para-military personnel, NCC, NSS, Scout guide, yog sansthan, school and college students, and representatives of different organisations will participate in the event, an official release quoting the chief secretary said.

    Apart from the national event being held in Dehradun, programmes will also be held at every district headquarters, blocks and gram panchayats to mark the occasion, it said. A run for yoga will also be held in Dehradun next month.

    Since the time PM Modi took over the reins of the country in 2014, the Yoga Day has been celebrated in a grand manner across the country every year.

