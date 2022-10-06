YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    On Rahul Gandhi’s request on humanitarian grounds, Bommai to respond

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 06: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said he will respond to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's letter, seeking his intervention for providing timely treatment to a "severely injured" elephant calf at the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, on humanitarian grounds.

    On Rahul Gandhi’s request on humanitarian grounds, Bommai to respond
    Representational Image

    He said he will speak to forest department officials and see to it that treatment is provided to the injured calf, news agency PTI reported.

    Photo of Rahul Gandhi tying shoelace of mother Sonia Gandhi goes viralPhoto of Rahul Gandhi tying shoelace of mother Sonia Gandhi goes viral

    "I have just come to Bengaluru, in another half-an-hour, I will get all the details, will speak to senior forest officials and see what all can be done for the elephants immediately. They (elephants) are natural habitants, to what extent human interference can happen (will be looked into) and will verify on how treatment can be given, and will get it done," Bommai said.

    Speaking to reporters here on returning from Mysuru, he said, "What he (Rahul Gandhi) has raised, I will respond to it. It needs to be done on a humanitarian grounds and will get it done."

    Rahul Gandhi yesterday wrote to Bommai, seeking his intervention for providing timely treatment to a severely injured elephant calf at the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.

    He said he came across the injured calf during his visit to the reserve, along with his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

    Sonia Gandhi joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in KarnatakaSonia Gandhi joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka

    Nagarahole, spread over Mysuru and Kodagu, covers an area of 847.981 sq km.

    Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are in the state for the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    They participated in the march on Thursday morning when it resumed at Bellale in Pandavapura Taluk in Mandya district.

    Basavaraj Bommai
    Know all about
    Basavaraj Bommai

    Comments

    More BASAVARAJ BOMMAI News  

    Read more about:

    basavaraj bommai rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 14:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X