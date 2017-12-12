On Rahul Gandhi’s elevation, this is what Modi had to say

Rahul Gandhi was elected unopposed as the president of the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi who have exchanged barbs galore at each other during the campaign for the Gujarat assembly elections however took time out to exchange pleasantries following the latter's elevation.

" I congratulate Rahul ji on his election as Congress President. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," Modi tweeted at 6.41 pm on December 11.

I congratulate Rahul Ji on his election as Congress President. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure. @OfficeOfRG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2017

Replying almost five hours later at 11.22 pm, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, " Thank you for your good wishes Modi ji."

Thank you for your good wishes Modi ji. @narendramodi — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 11, 2017

On Monday senior Congress leader M Ramachandran had announced Rahul Gandhi's elevation at a press conference in New Delhi. Ramachandran who was the returning officer said that all 89 nomination proposals were found to be valid. Rahul has been elevated to the post of president as he was the only candidate in the fray, it was further announced.

Rahul will take over from his mother Sonia Gandhi on December 16. Sonia Gandhi had held the post for 19 years.

OneIndia News