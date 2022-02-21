YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    On murder of Bajrang Dal worker, Kamal Hassan says dead against such politics

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 21: Actor and Makkal Neethi Maiyam chief, Kamal Hassan while reacting to the murder Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga, Karnataka said that he is against such politics.

    On murder of Bajrang Dal worker, Kamal Hassan says dead against such politics

    I am dead against such politics, he said. We started a murder on January 30 1948 and it is still continuing Hasan said while referring to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

    Security has been stepped up following the incident. Schools and colleges are closed today as a precautionary measure. Large gatherings too have been banned.

    Kamal Haasan
    Know all about
    Kamal Haasan

    Karnataka's Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra said that the killers are yet to be identified. I do not of any organisation being behind this murder. The law and order situation is under control in Shivamogga, he also said.

    More BAJRANG DAL News  

    Read more about:

    bajrang dal kamal hassan karnataka hijab

    Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 14:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X