On murder of Bajrang Dal worker, Kamal Hassan says dead against such politics
India
New Delhi, Feb 21: Actor and Makkal Neethi Maiyam chief, Kamal Hassan while reacting to the murder Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga, Karnataka said that he is against such politics.
I am dead against such politics, he said. We started a murder on January 30 1948 and it is still continuing Hasan said while referring to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.
Security has been stepped up following the incident. Schools and colleges are closed today as a precautionary measure. Large gatherings too have been banned.
Karnataka's Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra said that the killers are yet to be identified. I do not of any organisation being behind this murder. The law and order situation is under control in Shivamogga, he also said.
Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 14:13 [IST]