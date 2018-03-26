On indefinite hunger strike, Anna Hazare has lost 4 kg: Aide

Social activist Anna Hazare has lost 4 kg since he began his indefinite hunger strike at the Ramlila Maidan here on Friday, but his blood pressure is normal, his aide said on Sunday.

Hazare has been on an indefinite hunger strike since March 23 to press for his demands, including the appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states.

His 2011 agitation had led to the passing of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, but the Centre is yet to appoint an ombudsman.

This time Hazare is also demanding the government give better Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) to farmers to address agrarian distress.

Few turn up on Day 3

Less than 1,500 people turned up at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday - Day Three of Anna Hazare's indefinite hunger strike.

Around 3,000 people had turned up at Ramlila Maidan on Friday with the crowd steadily dwindling ever since.

On Saturday, there were around 2,000 people, and on Sunday, less than 1,500 people turned up at the ground. This is only a fraction of the number of people who had turned up for India Against Corruption agitation in 2011, which had witnessed a packed ground, reports Hindustan Times.

Villagers protest in 'Sholay' style

As Anna Hazare continued his indefinite hunger strike in Delhi, people in Ralegan Siddhi replicated actor Dharmendra's protest atop a water tank in the iconic film "Sholay", to support the social activist's demands.

A group of residents of the village, located in Parner tehsil of Ahmednagar district, climbed atop the water tank, and shouted slogans demanding that the government should accept Hazare's demands, which include the appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayukta in states.

Some protesters were carrying the national tricolour, and they threatened to jump off the tank if their demands were not accepted, an aide of the activist said.

PTI

