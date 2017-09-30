Ahmedabad, Sep 30: Gujarat is gearing up for the forthcoming Assembly elections, likely to take place later this year, as hordes of national leaders are heading to the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's three-day tour to the poll-bound state recently, it is the turn of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to test its fortunes in the forthcoming elections.

The AAP decided to start its Gujarat electoral battle on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. The Gujarat unit of AAP on Friday said it would announce the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls on October 2 after holding a roadshow.

Out of the total 182 Assembly seats, the AAP had recently conducted meetings in 21 to get a sense of the ground situation. A total of 125 people have expressed their desire to fight polls on these 21 seats, said a party release.

After getting the nod of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the final list of candidates for these seats will be announced after their roadshow in Ahmedabad on October 2, said the release.

The roadshow will officially kick-start the AAP's election campaign in Gujarat. It would start from Naroda and culminate at Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the Ashram road after covering a distance of around 22 kilometers.

Earlier this month, the party had announced that the aspiring candidates wanting to contest the polls on party ticket must have a clean track record. "They must also be prepared to serve the people without taking any VVIP benefits," stated a party press release.

It is not yet clear whether AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take part in the mega-event of the party in Gujarat on October 2.

OneIndia News