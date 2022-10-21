YouTube
    On eve of Deepavali, PM to visit Ayodhya on Oct 23

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya, UP on 23rd October. At around 5 PM, Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman, followed by inspection of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

    At around 5:45 PM, he will perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram. Around 6:30 PM, Prime Minister will witness Aarti at New Ghat, Saryu river, which will be followed by the kickstart of the grand Deepotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the foundation stone laying ceremony of ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, in Ayodhya
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the foundation stone laying ceremony of ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', in Ayodhya

    PM Modi to visit Ayodhya to attend Deepotsav celebration on Oct 23

    This year, the sixth edition of Deepotsav is being held, and it is for the first time that the Prime Minister will be participating in-person in the celebrations. More than 15 lakh diyas will be lit on the occasion. Five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with different dance forms from different states will also be put up during Deepotsav. Prime Minister will also witness the 3-D Holographic Projection Mapping Show at Ram Ki Paidi at the banks of river Saryu along with the Grand Musical Laser Show.

    Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 10:32 [IST]
    X