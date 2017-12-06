On Babri anniversary al-Qaeda calls for war against Hindus

The enemy is preparing for war and every Muslim must leave their homes to prepare for jihad, the al-Qaeda has said. Interestingly this message was put up on the feeds of the group late on Tuesday, which was a day before the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary.

The message read out by a person called Sultan Zabun al-Hindi said that Hindus will continue to change their strategy until every Muslim is wiped out. the Hindus will ensure that all Muslims including the young, old and woman are eliminated.

Every Muslim must prepare to leave his home for jihad and all must hurry as the enemy is preparing for war, the message also read. Intelligence Bureau officials who have analysed this message say that it appears to be from the breakaway faction of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

It may be recalled that recently a faction had broken away from the Hizbul Mujahideen while owing its allegiance to the al-Qaeda. One of these factions was led by Zakir Musa, a Grade A++ terrorist.

Officials say that the message was aimed at stoking anger on the Babri anniversary. It is made to appear that the message is being read out from outside the country, but preliminary investigations show it was recorded somewhere in Kashmir.

OneIndia News