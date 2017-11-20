On Aadhaar, UIDAI relaxes norms for banks

UIDAI has provided some "relaxation" to banks in the procurement of enrolment machines and hiring private data entry operators for their Aadhaar centres, and hopes that banks will offer such services at stipulated 10% of the branches "at the earliest", its CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey has said.

The Aadhaar-issuing body, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has allowed banks to hire private data entry operators and enrolment machines and expects the relaxation to speed up the opening of Aadhaar enrolment and updation centres at bank premises.

However, the banks will have to ensure proper supervision of enrolment and updating process within their premises.

"They (banks) wanted some relaxation so that they could hire operators for data entry, and also hire the enrolment machines. So we have provided them this relaxation. Now using that, they are going ahead and setting up the (enrolment) stations. they have assured that they will do this task as early as possible," the UIDAI CEO said in an interview.

Until now, banks had to procure enrolment machines on their own and place their own employees for the job of data entry, he explained.

The Bank Aadhaar Kendras are being set up to make the Aadhaar verification process of bank accounts convenient for the people and also to have more Aadhaar centres across the country. According to UIDAI stipulation, 43 private and public sector banks have to open Aadhaar enrolment and updation centres in 15,315 branches.

OneIndia News