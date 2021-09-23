UNGA address will focus on Covid, need to combat terrorism, climate change: PM Modi ahead of US visit

At Global COVID-19 Summit, PM Modi says India has seen humanity as one family

On a long flight to the US, PM Modi spends time clearing files, doing paper-work

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who left for the United States spent a lot of time on paper work and files during his journey. The Prime Minister after boarding the flight immediately got down to work and said that a long flight means opportunities to go through papers and some file work.

PM Modi boarded the newly inducted Boeing 777 VVIP Aircraft, which has a call sign Air India One. This is the first visit abroad by PM Modi beyond the neighbourhood after the outbreak of COVID-19.

A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work. pic.twitter.com/nYoSjO6gIB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

Prior to his departure, the PM said, " I will be visiting USA from 22-25 September, 2021 at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America

During my visit, I will review the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. I am also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations particularly in the area of science and technology.

I will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit along with President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan. The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region.

I will also meet Prime Minister Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Suga of Japan to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries and continue our useful exchanges on regional and global issues.

I will conclude my visit with an Address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with USA, consolidate relations with our strategic partners - Japan and Australia - and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues."