On 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Speech in Chicago, here are some of his famous quotes

Illinois, Sep 11: Swami Vivekananda was an iconic and inspirational figure for many and his influence on youth continues to be strong. On the occasion of 125th Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's historic speech at the Parliament of World Religions in 1893, Chicago, we bring you here some of his famous quotes.
He is known to be a prolific thinker, a great orator and a passionate patriot. Born in 1863, his teachings inspired a lot of young Indians and brought a spiritual awakening in the 19th century. Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is also celebrated as National Youth Day.
The experience of going through life, meeting different people form our personality.
If the mind is intensely eager, everything can be accomplished-mountains can be crumbled into an atom
Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way
Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true.
We need not quarrel over each and every difference of opinion in life: Different opinions must co-exist for the sake of a free world.
All differences in this world are of degree, and not of kind, because oneness is the secret of everything
Arise,awake and do not stop until the goal is reached.
The one and only way to achieve our goals is to work for them, consistently.
6You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.
Hundreds of lectures and books cannot teach us what we do not believe in. Our own conscience is what really matters.