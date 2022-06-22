Omicron variant is still dominating in Karnataka: State minister Dr K Sudhakar

Explained: What to know about Omicron's subvariant BA.2.12.1 that driving a new COVID-19 wave

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Jun 22: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday claimed that most people with COVID-19 symptoms are infected by the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus in Karnataka.

The genome sequencing test results show that the Omicron variant is still dominating in the state as the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka are on the rise. "Which strain is dominating in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample: March 2021 - December 2021: 90.7% Delta January 2022 - April 2022: 87.80% Omicron May 2022 - June 2022: 99.20% Omicron," Sudhakar tweeted.

According to the minister, amongst the Omicron variants, currently BA.1.1.529 and BA.1 have dipped to 8.60 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively. However, BA.2 sub-lineage has increased from 80.60 per cent to 89.40 per cent since May, the minister tweeted.

Sudhakar said the new variants -- BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5 -- are observed to be in their nascent phases. The data shared by him shows that last year from March to December, Delta and its sub-lineages dominated but this year Omicron was the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus.

According to the health officials, the latest surge in cases is due to Omicron, which is not a deadly variant as compared to Delta that had wreaked havoc in 2021.

On Tuesday, Karnataka registered 738 new COVID-19 cases while on Monday there were 530 new infections. There were, however, zero fatalities on both days. PTI

Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 16:29 [IST]