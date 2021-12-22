Can you party on New Year’s in Karnataka? Here is what you should know

Omicron scare: Delhi bans Christmas, New Year gatherings

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 22: Amidst the rise in Omicron cases, Delhi has banned Christmas and New Year gatherings.

As of today Delhi with 57 has the most number of Omicron cases in the country followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

All cultural evens and other gatherings have been prohibited, according to an order passed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). District administration officials have been told to follow orders and the district officials have been asked to submit daily orders. The order also directed market trade associations to day entry to customers without masks.

Meanwhile Karnataka Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai has announced that there would be restrictions in place across the state between December 30 and January 2. "The mass gatherings at any place across the state for new year celebrations have been banned. However, the seating capacity at pubs and restaurants has been restricted to 50 percent with no special events like DJ. The staff at pubs and restaurants should be fully vaccinated," Bommai said.

On Friday, the centre told the states to consider steps like night curfew and ban on larger gatherings if more than 10 per cent of the tests in a week turn positive or if the occupancy of hospital beds breaches 40 per cent capacity.

The advisory to the states sent by Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said, "based on current scientific evidence, the variant of concern (VOC), Omicron, is at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta VOC. Besides, the Delta VOC is still present in different parts of the country. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict & prompt containment action is required at the local and district level."

States need to constantly review district level data of population affected by COVID-19, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilisation, manpower and notify containment zones and enforce perimeter control so that infection is contained at the local level itself the Centre said. This should be done before it spreads to other parts of the state, the advisory read.

The two thresholds to take into account are 10 per cent positivity and 40 per cent bed occupancy. On the containment strategy, the Centre suggested imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing the number of people at marriages and funerals, restricting numbers in offices, public transport and industries.

"ln case of all new clusters of Covid positive cases, prompt notification of containment zones, buffer zones should be done; strict perimeter control of containment zone as per extant guidelines must be ensured; and all cluster samples must be sent to INSACOG labs for genome sequencing without delay," the letter by Bhushan said.