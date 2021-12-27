Omicron rising: Impose district level curbs as needed, MHA tells states

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 27: With the number of Omicron cases rising at a rapid level, the Centre has issued an order to states and Union Territories asking them ensure that local or district administrations to take appropriate steps.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that states may also consider imposing local curbs or restrictions as needed during the ongoing festive season. The order has been issued in view of the threat posed by Omicron, which is a highly transmissible variant of COVID-19.

"With distinct presence of the Delta variant and detection of Omicron cases in many states, there is need for greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision-making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and distinct levels, based on the assessment of the situation," the advisory by the MHA read.

The MHA also said that the states and UTs should maintain the highest level of vigil and alertness.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in his letter said, "I would like to reiterate that all the states and Union territories must observe all precautions, and not let the guard down. Local/district administration, based on the normative framework and assessment of the situation, should promptly take appropriate containment measures. States may consider imposing need-based, local curbs/restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season."

Several states have already started strenghtening curbs in districts which are reporting high case positivity rates. States have also imposed night curfews and have regulated large gatherings. Experts have said that the holiday season is the one to watch out for especially among the rising Omicron cases. Experts als9 said that public places may turn into COVID-19 hotspots.