Omicron Outbreak: Punjab bans entry of unvaccinated in public places

Chandigarh, Dec 28: People who have not received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed to enter public places in Punjab from January 15, the government said on Tuesday.

"As all are aware that COVID-19 pandemic has posed a huge challenge to the community and affected each and every individual adversely. Considering emergent issues especially because of the new variant of concern 'OMICRON' of COVID-19, the persons who are not fully vaccinated are required to take more precautions," the government said in fresh guidelines.

Restrictions to be imposed from January 15:

In public places with large gatherings like sabzi mandi, grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, malls, shopping complexes, haats, local markets and other similar places only fully vaccinated (second dose) adult persons or those who are not due for the second dose as per health protocol are to be allowed.

All government/board/corporation offices located in Chandigarh to allow only fully vaccinated (second dose) adult persons (including their employees) or those who are not due for second dose as per health protocol.

Hotels, bars, restaurants, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms and fitness centers to allow only fully vaccinated (second dose) adult persons (including their employees) or those who are not due for second dose as per health protocol.

Both private and government sector banks to allow only fully vaccinated (second dose) adult persons (including their employees) or those who are not due for second dose as per health protocol. Instruction to these banks may be given, accordingly.

Means for verifying vaccination status:

Downloaded certificates of second dose (hard/ soft copies)

First dose certificate to check if second dose is due or not.

Person not having smart phones, text message sent via COWIN portal (NHPSMS) may be considered for successful vaccination.

Arogya setu app to check vaccination status.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 21:11 [IST]