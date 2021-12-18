YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Omicron doubling time 1.5-3 days, spreading much faster than Delta: WHO

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 18: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, the World Health Organisation has said. It is unclear if this is due to immune evasion, transmissibility or a combination of both the WHO said.

    Omicron doubling time 1.5-3 days, spreading much faster than Delta: WHO

    The health body also said that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than Delta in countries documented community transmission, with a doubling time 1.5-3 days, WHP also said.

    "Though the severity of infection caused by this variant has been reported to be lesser as compared to its predecessor, yet the nearly 70 times faster replication is the cause of worry. Having the propensity to making even the fully vaccinated its prey, we might head toward inevitable third wave." Dr Sheeba Marwah, Assistant Professor and COVID-19 Nodal Officer, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Vardhma in Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital said, according to a Times of India report.

    Delhi has converted 4 private hospitals-- Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max (Saket), Fortis (Vasant Kunj) & Batra Hospital (Tughlakabad) into Omicron dedicated centres.

    More OMICRON News  

    Read more about:

    Omicron world health organisation

    Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 16:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X