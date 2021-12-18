Omicron doubling time 1.5-3 days, spreading much faster than Delta: WHO

Omicron detected in 29-year-old US returnee, had taken three doses of Pfizer vaccine, says BMC

New Delhi, Dec 18: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, the World Health Organisation has said. It is unclear if this is due to immune evasion, transmissibility or a combination of both the WHO said.

The health body also said that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than Delta in countries documented community transmission, with a doubling time 1.5-3 days, WHP also said.

"Though the severity of infection caused by this variant has been reported to be lesser as compared to its predecessor, yet the nearly 70 times faster replication is the cause of worry. Having the propensity to making even the fully vaccinated its prey, we might head toward inevitable third wave." Dr Sheeba Marwah, Assistant Professor and COVID-19 Nodal Officer, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Vardhma in Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital said, according to a Times of India report.

Delhi has converted 4 private hospitals-- Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max (Saket), Fortis (Vasant Kunj) & Batra Hospital (Tughlakabad) into Omicron dedicated centres.

Saturday, December 18, 2021, 16:06 [IST]