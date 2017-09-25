Omar Abdullah welcomes Mehbooba Mufti's first tweet

Srinagar, Sep 25: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah welcomed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her first tweet, three years after she joined the microblogging site.

Mehbooba took to Twitter to share a short promotional film of the state's tourism department. Today, Omar wrote tweeted, "25,000 followers later @MehboobaMufti finally broke her silence on twitter with a tourism promotion video.

Welcome to Twitter CM Sahiba." The five-minute film titled 'Warmest Place on Earth', which aims to to counter the negative perception about the Valley, has drawn over 1.6 million views in less than 48 hours after its release The opposition leader, had hit out at the chief minister yesterday for terming the situation in Kashmir as peaceful.

"There is something disconcerting about the CM claiming this just days after her minister survived an attack that killed 3 people!," Omar had tweeted. He was reacting to a news report which quoted Mehbooba saying that the situation in Kashmir was peaceful and it was the media which was creating negative perception about the Valley.

PTI