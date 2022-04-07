YouTube
    Omar Abdullah summoned by ED

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 07: The Enforcement Directorate has questioned National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Omar Abdullah in connection with a case relating to the purchase of a building by the J&K Bank around 12 years back.

    Omar Abdullah

    Abdullah arrived at the agency's headquarters and recorded his statement. The case was registered this year by the ED, following which the National Conference said that this was vicious vilification.

    JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah was called by the ED to Delhi to appear before it today on the grounds that his attendance was necessary in connection with an investigation.

    Even though this exercise is political in nature he will cooperate as there is no wrongdoing on his part, the National Conference said in a tweet.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 15:53 [IST]
