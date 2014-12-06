Oldest litigant in Ayodhya title suits, Hashim Ansari, given Y-category security

Ayodhya, Dec 6: Two days after he said that Ram Temple has become politically motivated issue now and he no longer wants to fight for the case, the government has given a Y category security to Mohammad Hashim Ansari, one of the oldest litigants in Ayodhya title suits.

Faizabad's SP BK Singh has admitted to increasing Anasri's security cover but refused to comment when asked if there is a threat to latter's life.

Sulking Hashim on Dec 3 said that he will neither pursue the case nor participate in any kind of protest or mourn meetings on Dec 6, anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Accusing Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan of using the issue for political gain, Ansari said,"We are fighting the legal battle and Azam Khan is making profits out of it . How can Azam Khan term Ram Janambhoomi "a dead issue" as a temple already existed at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Now Azam will pursue the case not I."

Hashim (92), who is fighting the legal battle since 1959 said that inflation like issue has become more important these days rather than Ram Temple, which has been used over the years for political gain.

He further said that All India Babri Masjid Action Committee was formed to fight the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case and Azam Khan was also part of it. But he(Azam khan) seems least interested in the case now and is toeing SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav 's line for political benefits.

Earlier in 2013 on the 21st anniversary of the demolition of Babri mosque, Hashim had attacked Congress and said, it is creating fear of Narendra Modi among Muslims and the BJP leader needs the community's support to become prime minister. "Modi needs Muslims' full support to become Prime Minister of the country. Muslims in Gujarat are happy and wealthy," he had said.

OneIndia News