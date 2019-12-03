Rajeev Dhavan sacked from Babri case

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 03: Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represented the Muslim parties in the Ayodhya case has been 'sacked' from Babri case.

    "Just been sacked from the Babri case by advocate-on-record Ejaz Maqbool, who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the sacking without demur. No longer involved in the review of the case," he wrote on Facebook.

    File photo of Rajeev Dhavan

    "I was removed from the case because I was unwell. This is total nonsense. He has a right to instruct his lawyer AOR Ejaz Maqbool to sack me which he did on instructions. But the reason being floated is malicious and untrue," he added.

    Review plea doesn’t challenge entire Ayodhya verdict

    Reacting to Dhavan's claims, advocate­ on­record Ejaz Maqbool said that it is wrong to suggest that Dhawan was sacked because of his ill health.

    "My client (Jamiat Ulema­e­Hind) wanted to file the review petition yesterday. It was to be settled by Rajeev Dhawan. I could not give his name in the petition because he was not available. It is not a big issue," Maqbool was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Dhavan, who had argued for more than two weeks in the 40 day hearing of the matter had vehemently argued the case for the Muslim side before a five-judge bench headed by then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

