Ayodhya Case: Mediation panel may have the final answer to the dispute

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Ayodhya dispute may be solved by the mediation panel after all. The mediation panel headed by former Supreme Court judge, F M I Kalifullah submitted its report in the Supreme Court today.

Sources said that the broad settlement was to allow the Hindus to construct a Ram Temple at the disputed site. It was also decided that enough land would be allowed to the Muslim side for the construction of a Mosque. This would be done at the expense of the state, it was stated before the panel.

The panel also took into consideration the demand by the Muslim parties to implement the Religious Places Act 1991. This had mandated the status quo of the other religious places that had existed as they had existed in 1947.

Ayodhya Case: What happens if both Hindus and Muslims are unhappy with the verdict

The VHP backed Ram Janmasthan Nyas had refused to take part in the mediation process. The process it may be recalled was started last month on the request of the Sunni Waqf Board. The process had begun once again after the panel had said that it was unable to resolve the dispute.

The source also added that the panel had reached some kind of a settlement between the two parties. The report was filed in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court decided to hear the matter on a day to day basis after the mediation process had initially failed. Certain groups from both sides had objected to the settlement.

The court had granted the panel a deadline of 8 weeks. However, on May 7, the court was told that the report was not ready, but the panel added that it was making progress.

Ayodhya Case: 'Enough is enough, case ends today at 5 pm says CJI

The court then extended the deadline to August 15. However, an application was filed by Gopal Singh, the original claimant through Rajendra Singh, in which it was claimed that there was no progress being made.

The panel that was set up by the Supreme Court comprised former Supreme Court judge, F M I Kalifulla, spiritual leader, Shri Shri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.