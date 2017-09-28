OICL AO Admit Card 2017 available for download now

The OICL AO Admit Card 2017 is available for download now. The same can be accessed on the official website.

OICL has announced the recruitment of 300 administrative officers in the company in August this year. According to the notification, the online phase 1 examination for OICL AO recruitment will be held on October 22. (When we were preparing this article about OICL AO admit card, the official website of OICL was not responding, candidates are advised to have patience)

Online registration, for OICL recruitment was done at orientalinsurance.org.in.

How to download OICL AO Admit Card 2017

Go to orientalinsurance.org.in

Click on 'Careers' link which is given on the bottom-right side of the homepage under miscellaneous.

Click on 'Download Call Letters' link

Login using your registration details (Enter your registration no and password along with captcha given there)

Submit the details and download the admit card

Take a printout

